Det meldes om mye folk, bra vær og god stemning i hele Tysvær, så langt på 17. mai. Vi skal i løpet av dagen og kvelden prøve å få laget bildealbum fra de fleste feiringene.

Gratulerer med dagen, hilsen denne gjengen på Frakkagjerd. Foto: Alf-Einar Kvalavåg

Festen er i gang over hele kommunen

av Alf-Einar Kvalavåg

Har du bilder fra 17. mai-feiringen send dem til post@tysvær-bygdeblad.no eller på vår Facebookside.

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-frakkagjerd-2017/

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-forre-2017/

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-straumen-2017/

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-nedstrand-2017/

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-hervik-2017/

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-forland-2017/

https://tysver-bygdeblad.no/2017/05/17/17-mai-tysvaervag-2017/

https://www.dropbox.com/s/mmmxgft6uyror3f/Video%2017.05.2017%2C%2010.17.04.mov?dl=0

